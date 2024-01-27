Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Henry Quartey retains Ayawaso Central as parliamentary candidate

Headlines Henry Quartey retains Ayawaso Centralas parliamentary candidate
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Henry Quartey, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso Central Constituency, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2024 General Election.

He polled 594 votes whilst his contender, Mr Moses Abor, had 326 ballots.

There were 920 total valid votes cast out of 924 on the register.

There were four spoilt ballots.
Mr Quartey thanked all delegates for voting for him and congratulated Mr Abor for the good attempt.

He said he would do his best to bring everyone under a united umbrella to win the 2024 election and help the NPP break the eight.

Mr Abor also congratulated the MP for the win and promised to put every difference aside to make sure the NPP secured victory both in the constituency and presidential elections.

Whilst Mr Quartey's supporters jubilated for the win, Mr Abor was also lifted shoulder high by his supporters and declared “hero” for contesting.

GNA

More on this story

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Sheila Bartels loses re-election bidin Ablekuma North NPP Primaries: Sheila Bartels loses re-election bid in Ablekuma North

3 hours ago

NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa

3 hours ago

Matthew Opoku Prempeh Napo wins Manhyia South massively

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: Kennedy Osei Nyarko whips Accountant-General in Akyem Swedru NPP primaries: Kennedy Osei Nyarko ‘whips’ Accountant-General in Akyem Swedru

3 hours ago

Adwoa Safo loses Dome Kwabenya NPP primaries by 866 votes margin Adwoa Safo loses Dome Kwabenya NPP primaries by 866 votes margin

3 hours ago

Francis Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama ‘Delegates won't vote for outsiders’ — Asenso Boakye as he retains Bantama NPP b...

3 hours ago

Controller and Accountant General loses bid for NPP nomination in Akyem Swedru Controller and Accountant General loses bid for NPP nomination in Akyem Swedru

4 hours ago

Brian Inganga AP Kenyan court says police cannot deploy to Haiti mission

4 hours ago

AFP PHOTO HABIBOU KOUYATE Mali to hold peace dialogue after scrapping deal with rebels

Just in....
body-container-line