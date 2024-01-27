NPP Primaries: Yendi NPP race cancelled as EC official arrested for allegedly pocketing ballot papers

An Electoral Commission (EC) official stationed at the Yendi New Patriotic Party primaries has been arrested by the police for allegedly pocketing ballot papers during the counting process.

The situation created some confusion at the venue which halted the counting process due to the destruction of the counted ballot papers and some election materials.

The said EC official has since been arrested and transported to the Yendi police station.

Supporters of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC, Mrs. Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama, claimed that the ballot papers pocketed by the said EC official belonged to their candidate and attacked him.

It is, however, unclear if the NPP primaries will continue due to the destruction of the ballot papers.

The Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC, Mrs. Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama, are battling it out to represent the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

