Lambussie: MP donates medical equipment to district health directorate

The Member of Parliament and the 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate for Lambussie constituency, Hon. Dr. Bright Yelviel Baligi has donated some medical equipment to the Lambussie district health directorate to be distributed across the various health facilities in the constituency.

The items donated include Haematology Analyzers, Philips BP machines, patient monitors, hospital beds, glucometers, delivery beds, theatre lamps, stretchers, temperature guns, compressor nebulizers, and a blood bank fridge among others.

On behalf of the staff, the district director of Ghana Health Service expressed his sincere gratitude to the Member of Parliament, Hon Dr Bright Baligi for the kind gesture.

He observed that the Hon MP has consistently been supporting the directorate in such times. He therefore expressed his gratitude to the Hon MP for giving the health directorate 100% water coverage, a situation that initially hampers their work. Such commitment, he noted, is laudable,unparalleled and commendable and should be encouraged to do more for the good people of Lambussie.

He however lamented on the challenges faced by most of his staff, particularly in getting accommodation within the district. He noted that the sad development is seriously affecting the work of the staff in discharging their duties promptly and timely.

To this end, he called on the traditional leadership to release lands for more private persons to put up decent accommodations that could be rented out to workers who are not indigenes of Lambussie district.

Delivering his keynote address at the event dubbed “Lambussie MP’s Time with Health Workers” the Legislator urged the health directorate to put the equipment into good use so as to realize their optimum benefits.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to addressing the health needs of the people as he works closely with the district health directorate in identifying the key challenges confronting the sector and working together to get them fixed.

Admittedly, he observed that Lambussie district is one of the deprived districts in the country without any major health facility. He said the two Polyclinics in the district are also now worn out and need urgent facelift. He therefore expressed his unfettered gratitude to the NPP government for considering Lambussie in the Agenda 111 Hospital projects which is currently ongoing and more than 50% complete.

On this score, he charged the health workers in Lambussie to prepare themselves adequately to man the facility when completed and commissioned, a reason he has planned in advance, since assuming office and currently assisting some students in the constituency to study medicine and related fields so they can return to serve their people.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time the Hon. MP has donated medical and health equipment to the Lambussie district health directorate. A similar gesture was done last year in retooling the various health centers with the needed health equipment and consumables, including delivery beds, palpation beds, patient monitors, laptops and motorbikes among others. A development the staff acknowledged has greatly helped to reduce the challenges associated with mobility in extending essential health services.

The occasion was graced by the Paramount Chief of the Lambussie traditional area, Kuoro Kazie Tenjie II, as the Chairman. Also in attendance were the District Chief Executive Hon. George Gerard Naluri, the District Coordinating Director, Mr Umar Issah, the District health Director Mr Nuhu Jerdu and his staff. The rest are the medical superintendents of Lambussie and Hamile Polyclinics, the NPP constituency Chairman (Chairman KK) and some of his executives.