NPP Primary: We don’t want a ‘Tiktok MP’ – Dome-Kwabenya delegates shade Adwoa Safo

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some NPP delegates in Dome-Kwabenya have passionately expressed their desire for change as they welcomed Dr Mike Oquaye Jr. to the voting centre for the party’s parliamentary poll.

The delegates could be heard chanting, “We want change, we want DKC” as Dr. Mike Oquaye Jr. arrived at the centre.

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jr., incumbent MP Adwoa Safo and Sheela Oppong Sakyi are vying for the New Patriotic Party’s nomination to represent the Dome-Kwabenya constituency in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Some delegates voiced their discontent with the incumbent MP, Adwoa Safo, stating that her perceived absence over the past two years was a significant factor in their call for change.

Criticizing her alleged focus on dancing on TikTok instead of parliamentary duties, they expressed a collective desire for a new representative to prevent a recurrence of such activities.

“Change will come because we don’t have an MP here because we cannot sit here and the MP will go and sit on Tiktok and dance and we need change. We will change that Tiktok MP,” one delegate said.

“We are calling for change because our MP is not good. She is nowhere to be found and we need change and it will happen,” one other delegate, Samuel Kade Sasu chanted.

-citinewsroom

