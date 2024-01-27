Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We've started preparing for election 2024; security agencies, other stakeholders to be engaged soon — Ghana Police

Social News We've started preparing for election 2024; security agencies, other stakeholders to be engaged soon —Ghana Police
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has commenced preparations for the upcoming general elections on December 7.

The Service noted that it is set to engage various stakeholders, including other security agencies, to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), made this announcement during a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo.'

"We believe elections should be peaceful, and we've already started preparing for Election 2024.

“We have met with security agencies and arranged to meet other stakeholders involved in the election," stated ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining security during elections, she emphasized the need for early preparations.

"When it comes to security, you can't take anything for granted. Most often, we sit with all the political parties and come to an understanding.

“Any situation of disorder can affect the entire country, and so we can't take anything for granted," she added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids

3 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Sheila Bartels loses re-election bidin Ablekuma North NPP Primaries: Sheila Bartels loses re-election bid in Ablekuma North

4 hours ago

NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa

4 hours ago

Matthew Opoku Prempeh Napo wins Manhyia South massively

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: Kennedy Osei Nyarko whips Accountant-General in Akyem Swedru NPP primaries: Kennedy Osei Nyarko ‘whips’ Accountant-General in Akyem Swedru

4 hours ago

Adwoa Safo loses Dome Kwabenya NPP primaries by 866 votes margin Adwoa Safo loses Dome Kwabenya NPP primaries by 866 votes margin

4 hours ago

Francis Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama ‘Delegates won't vote for outsiders’ — Asenso Boakye as he retains Bantama NPP b...

4 hours ago

Controller and Accountant General loses bid for NPP nomination in Akyem Swedru Controller and Accountant General loses bid for NPP nomination in Akyem Swedru

5 hours ago

Brian Inganga AP Kenyan court says police cannot deploy to Haiti mission

5 hours ago

AFP PHOTO HABIBOU KOUYATE Mali to hold peace dialogue after scrapping deal with rebels

Just in....
body-container-line