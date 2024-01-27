The Ghana Police Service has commenced preparations for the upcoming general elections on December 7.

The Service noted that it is set to engage various stakeholders, including other security agencies, to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), made this announcement during a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo.'

"We believe elections should be peaceful, and we've already started preparing for Election 2024.

“We have met with security agencies and arranged to meet other stakeholders involved in the election," stated ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining security during elections, she emphasized the need for early preparations.

"When it comes to security, you can't take anything for granted. Most often, we sit with all the political parties and come to an understanding.

“Any situation of disorder can affect the entire country, and so we can't take anything for granted," she added.