27.01.2024 LISTEN

The Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has raised questions about the conspicuous absence of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, from the political scene, particularly as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds its parliamentary primaries.

Chairman Wontumi, who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has been notably missing in action, leading to speculation about his whereabouts and health status.

Pratt, during the "Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, sarcastically questioned whether Chairman Wontumi might be suffering from typhoid.

The absence of Chairman Wontumi gained attention after he was summoned by the Manhyia Palace for alleged defamatory comments against the Asantehene.

In reaction to the summons, an official report was presented by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, indicating that Chairman Wontumi was unwell and had been admitted to the hospital.

However, Pratt, echoing the sentiments of some Chiefs, expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the health claim.

"Where is their Chairman?" Pratt queried during the radio show, adding, "My own friend, Wontumi, is missing."

He went on to question whether Chairman Wontumi's reported illness could be typhoid, adding a touch of humor to his inquiry.

"Is it Typhoid or what?" Pratt mocks. "If you are indeed sick, we are praying for you."