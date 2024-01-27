Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
27.01.2024 Headlines

NPP primaries: Is Chairman Wontumi sick of typhoid, he's missing in action — Kwesi Pratt mocks 

NPP primaries: Is Chairman Wontumi sick of typhoid, he's missing in action —Kwesi Pratt mocks
27.01.2024 LISTEN

The Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has raised questions about the conspicuous absence of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, from the political scene, particularly as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds its parliamentary primaries.

Chairman Wontumi, who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has been notably missing in action, leading to speculation about his whereabouts and health status.

Pratt, during the "Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, sarcastically questioned whether Chairman Wontumi might be suffering from typhoid.

The absence of Chairman Wontumi gained attention after he was summoned by the Manhyia Palace for alleged defamatory comments against the Asantehene.

In reaction to the summons, an official report was presented by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, indicating that Chairman Wontumi was unwell and had been admitted to the hospital.

However, Pratt, echoing the sentiments of some Chiefs, expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the health claim.

"Where is their Chairman?" Pratt queried during the radio show, adding, "My own friend, Wontumi, is missing."

He went on to question whether Chairman Wontumi's reported illness could be typhoid, adding a touch of humor to his inquiry.

"Is it Typhoid or what?" Pratt mocks. "If you are indeed sick, we are praying for you."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More on this story

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids

3 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Sheila Bartels loses re-election bidin Ablekuma North NPP Primaries: Sheila Bartels loses re-election bid in Ablekuma North

4 hours ago

NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa

4 hours ago

Matthew Opoku Prempeh Napo wins Manhyia South massively

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: Kennedy Osei Nyarko whips Accountant-General in Akyem Swedru NPP primaries: Kennedy Osei Nyarko ‘whips’ Accountant-General in Akyem Swedru

4 hours ago

Adwoa Safo loses Dome Kwabenya NPP primaries by 866 votes margin Adwoa Safo loses Dome Kwabenya NPP primaries by 866 votes margin

4 hours ago

Francis Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama ‘Delegates won't vote for outsiders’ — Asenso Boakye as he retains Bantama NPP b...

4 hours ago

Controller and Accountant General loses bid for NPP nomination in Akyem Swedru Controller and Accountant General loses bid for NPP nomination in Akyem Swedru

5 hours ago

Brian Inganga AP Kenyan court says police cannot deploy to Haiti mission

5 hours ago

AFP PHOTO HABIBOU KOUYATE Mali to hold peace dialogue after scrapping deal with rebels

Just in....
body-container-line