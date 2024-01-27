Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Police officer dies in abandoned mining pit at Kwawu, others on admission

Social News Police officer dies in abandoned mining pit at Kwawu, others on admission
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A police patrol vehicle pursuing criminal suspects plunged into an abandoned mining pit in Kwawu, killing Police General Constable Prince Amoah and injuring three others.

The survivors, Constable Martha Ansah, General Corporal Frederick Cobbinah, the service driver, and General Constable Bright Adinkrah, were rescued by divers and taken to Kwawu Health Centre for medical care.

According to a police news brief, the victims and deceased were part of a Divisional taskforce team assigned to cover a special inter-schools sports and gala competition at Kwawu. They were also on routine mobile patrols.

The team leader stated that while monitoring the Enchi-Ellubo route, they were told of three unregistered motorbikes with suspicious backpacks on the pillion riders, who had failed to stop at the Asemkrom snap checkpoint and were heading towards Enchi.

The patrol team then spotted the suspicious motorcyclists coming from Omanpe and signalled for them to stop, but the riders disregarded the order.

The team pursued the motorcyclist until they took a wrong turn on an adjourning road about two miles from Kwawu township. They became stuck in an improvised wooden bridge on a river near an abandoned mining pit, 150 meters from the main road.

The driver, General Corporal Cobbinah, attempted to reverse the service vehicle to safety, but the wooden bridge collapsed, causing the car to fall into the river with the occupants.

According to the report, information reached Nana Kabaah II, the Chief of Kwawu, and the police officers stationed at the inter-school gala competition.

Divers responded immediately to rescue the victims and recover the deceased’s body, which was trapped beneath the service vehicle in the river, according to the brief.

The survivors are currently receiving treatment at Samatex Hospital, Samreboi, while the body was transported to the Enchi Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to the brief, the service vehicle and missing service rifles were recovered from the site, and the damaged car was taken to a nearby fuel station for safety.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Yendi: One busted; Police on a manhunt for others in election related chaos Yendi: One busted; Police on a manhunt for others in election related chaos

2 hours ago

NPP Primary: I hoped to win but not with landslide victory – Mike Oquaye Jnr NPP Primary: I hoped to win but not with landslide victory – Mike Oquaye Jnr  

2 hours ago

NPP Primary: Berekum East delegate on oxygen brought in taxi to vote NPP Primary: Berekum East delegate on oxygen brought in taxi to vote  

2 hours ago

NPP Primary: Tema West NPP Chairman justifies cash sharing NPP Primary: Tema West NPP Chairman justifies cash sharing

2 hours ago

NPP Primary: Im prepared to take on responsibilities in Dome Kwabenya - Mike Oquaye Jnr NPP Primary: I’m prepared to take on responsibilities in Dome Kwabenya - Mike Oq...

2 hours ago

NPP Primary: We dont want a Tiktok MP – Dome-Kwabenya delegates shade Adwoa Safo NPP Primary: We don’t want a ‘Tiktok MP’ – Dome-Kwabenya delegates shade Adwoa S...

2 hours ago

Police officer dies in abandoned mining pit at Kwawu, others on admission Police officer dies in abandoned mining pit at Kwawu, others on admission

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: Is Chairman Wontumi sick of typhoid, he's missing in action —Kwesi Pratt mocks NPP primaries: Is Chairman Wontumi sick of typhoid, he's missing in action — Kwe...

4 hours ago

I dont know, even the devil himself isn't capable of knowing —Inusah Fuseini reacts to alleged fallout between Mahama and Haruna Iddrisu ‘I don’t know, even the devil himself isn't capable of knowing’ — Inusah Fusein...

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: Thousands still love me; I'll rise again — Adwoa Safo after defeat NPP primaries: ‘Thousands still love me; I'll rise again’ — Adwoa Safo after def...

Just in....
body-container-line