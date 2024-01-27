NPP Primaries: Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong clash at voting centre

A tense situation unfolded between Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, and his archival Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and brother of the outspoken politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The tension escalated when Francis Asenso-Boakye began singing at the voting centre, a move deemed unprofessional by Ralph Agyapong. Prompt intervention by the police and Electoral Commission officers was necessary to prevent the situation from worsening.

During an interview, Francis Asenso-Boakye defended his singing, while Ralph Agyapong criticized his opponent’s conduct.

Additionally, Francis Asenso-Boakye refuted allegations that he had camped some delegates at a church in the constituency, clarifying that he had merely organized a morning devotion for the delegates and other residents.

Explaining what had happened, he told Citi News in an interview that, “The guy was upset that I was singing and he said that I don’t respect myself that was why I was singing.”

Responding to allegations of camping delegates, he said “No, there is no iota of truth. Nobody can camp delegates. These delegates are not true. Some are as old as my grandfather. So how can you camp your grandfather, how can you camp your father? Nobody has camped anybody. There was a morning devotion and some people decided to join me.”

Mr Agyapong on his part said “The police instructed both of us to come and sit here. When we came they were discussing with us the election process and they made us understand that we have to calm our tempers and all that and he started insulting me.

“Can you sing in an election centre? It is very unprofessional, so Ghanaians should look at the kind of minister that we have. This is a Minister of State, Works and Housing. Very unprofessional. This gentleman if it had been any other country, do you think he would qualify to be a minister of state? We should be ashamed of ourselves,”

-citinewsroom