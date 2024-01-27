Modern Ghana logo
We’ll strike if interdicted executives aren’t reinstated in 5 days – Chemical Workers’ Union threatens govt

General Transport, Petroleum, Chemical, and Workers' Union of the Trades Union Congress has threatened a sit-down strike if government fails to reinstate its two interdicted executives.

The union had earlier demanded the removal of three board members from the Tema Oil Refinery, alleging compromise in the ongoing lease arrangement between the refinery and Torentco Asset Management Limited, now Tema Energy and Processing Limited.

Consequently, two of their executives were suspended for purportedly releasing confidential information on the agreement between TOR and Torentco.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Friday, the National Chairman of the Union, Bernard Owusu, indicated that the government has been given a five-day ultimatum to resolve the matter.

“We held a meeting with our management committee and the union gave 10 days ultimatum to the board of directors of TOR to reinstate our colleagues. As we speak today, the issue has not been addressed but the Ministry of Energy has had a conversation with us and has appealed to us that we should give them some time to resolve this matter.”

“But NEC has given the mandate to the National Secretariat to give the government of the day five days ultimatum once again. If our brother and sister is not called back to work unconditionally, we will resort to a sit-down strike across the nation,” he said.

