Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
27.01.2024 Social News

ECOWAS Court achieves highest ever record of 64 decisions in 2023

ECOWAS Court achieves highest ever record of 64 decisions in 2023
27.01.2024 LISTEN

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has recorded yet another milestone in the number of Decisions delivered in 2023.

Statistics from the Court's Registry Department indicate that 64 Decisions, comprising 59 Judgments and 5 Rulings were delivered in 2023, a remarkable progress from 41 judgments rendered in 2022 and 2021 consecutively.

This is highest number of Judgments delivered in a year since the Court's inception in 2001.

In his New Year message, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the Court, said the remarkable feat was an attestation to the diligence of the college of judges supported by staff' “commitment, collaboration and focus.”

“The other indices are also encouraging as we succeeded in reducing the number of pending cases to 165 at the end of 2023 compared to 180 at the end of 2022,” he added.

Justice Asante also enjoined staff to brace up to an anticipated increase in number of human rights cases that may be filed before the Court following unrest in the sub-region including attempted coups in Member States.

He expressed optimism that the Court would exceptionally deliver on its mandate in 2024 considering the recent additional recruitments and promotions to boost the productivity and performance of the Court.

From its inception in 2001, the Court has delivered 402 judgments on a total of 678 cases filed within the same period.

The statistics also indicate that since inception, the Court has held 1440 court proceedings, and rendered 29 Decisions on 41 Applications for revision of Judgment filed, while 168 cases including those filed at the beginning of 2024 are presently pending before it.

The Court which resumed activities on 8th of January, 2024 after its end of year break, will commence court sessions on 29th of January, 2024.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Well strike if interdicted executives arent reinstated in 5 days – Chemical Workers Union threatens govt We’ll strike if interdicted executives aren’t reinstated in 5 days – Chemical Wo...

1 hour ago

Ashaiman military brutality: Sue govt for compensation – Security analyst tells victims Ashaiman military brutality: Sue govt for compensation – Security analyst tells ...

1 hour ago

ECOWAS Court achieves highest ever record of 64 decisions in 2023 ECOWAS Court achieves highest ever record of 64 decisions in 2023

1 hour ago

Ablekuma West NPP Primary: Aspirant alleges camping of delegates; Regional Secretary denies claim Ablekuma West NPP Primary: Aspirant alleges camping of delegates; Regional Secre...

1 hour ago

NPP Primary: EC creates more units to speed voting process at Tarkwa Nsuaem NPP Primary: EC creates more units to speed voting process at Tarkwa Nsuaem

1 hour ago

NPP Primaries: Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong clash at voting centre NPP Primaries: Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong clash at voting centre

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: Quality of some MPs poor, some cant even represent Ghana in Togo – Former MP NPP primaries: Quality of some MPs poor, some can’t even represent Ghana in Togo...

1 hour ago

NPP Primaries: Delegates in Ayawaso Central agitated over demand for accreditation NPP Primaries: Delegates in Ayawaso Central agitated over demand for accreditati...

1 hour ago

Claim NSS personnel in Central Region are paid GH155 false, unfounded, malicious – NSS Claim NSS personnel in Central Region are paid GH¢155 false, unfounded, maliciou...

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: Ill win Nsawam Adoagyiri primary with over 80 votes – Frank Annoh-Dompreh NPP primaries: I’ll win Nsawam Adoagyiri primary with over 80% votes – Frank Ann...

Just in....
body-container-line