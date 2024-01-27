Modern Ghana logo
Allegations that central region personnel were paid GH¢155 instead of GH¢715.57 unfounded, malicious — NSS

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has denied allegations that service personnel in the Central Region were paid only GH¢155 instead of the approved GH¢715.57 monthly allowance.

In a press release issued on Friday, January 26, the NSS described the claims made by the outgoing Tema Metro President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Hamidu Apandago Mahamadu, as "false, unfounded, and malicious."

According to the NSS, Mahamadu had claimed during a TV3 morning show on Thursday that service personnel in the Central Region were paid GH¢155 as allowance instead of the approved GH¢715.57.

He also alleged that the Central Regional Executive and Cape Coast Metro President wrote to the NSS management to address the issue "but they didn't get any response to that."

However, the NSS said in its statement signed by its Acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, that "service personnel in the Central Region have been paid full monthly allowances and arrears."

It added that "Management has also not received any letter from the Central Regional Executive on any matter concerning unpaid allowances."

The statement further noted: "Therefore, the allegations are false, unfounded, and malicious, and must be disregarded with the contempt they deserve."

It advised NASPA executives "to take advantage of the structured channels of communication available to them through their constitution to address issues that are unclear to them and should avoid making wild and unsubstantiated allegations and effusions in the media space."

The NSS said it "will continue to operate an open-door policy with NASPA and support its activities in the interest of all our cherished and hardworking National Service Personnel."

