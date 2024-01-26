V/R: Fully-loaded trailer carrying salt collapses Saikope-Mepe steel bridge

26.01.2024 LISTEN

A steel bridge at Saikope in Mepe in the North Tongu region of the Volta Region has collapsed.

The bridge from the information gathered connects the North Tongu town of Juapong, to the Central Tongu capital town, Adidome.

Sources have indicated that the metal bridge collapsed after a fully loaded trailer carrying salt attempted to cross the bridge.

This has been collaborated by the District Chief Executive of the area, Osborn Devine Fenu.

In a post on Facebook, he said, "The report has it that a fully loaded trailer carrying salt, likely surpassing the recommended maximum load of 25 tonnes, traversed the bridge, resulting in its collapse. Fortunately, the driver and the mate are reported to be safe.”

In his Facebook post, Osborn Devine Fenu urged motorists to take an alternate route through another Mepe town, Dadome, to access Adidome and Juapong safely.

It is expected that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collapsed bridge before plans for reconstruction are taken.