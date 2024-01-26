Trailer carrying 600 bags of salt collapses Sayikope bridge, plunges into river

26.01.2024 LISTEN

A trailer carrying some 600 bags of salt has collapsed the steel bridge at Sayikope and plunged into the Aklakpa River, causing commuters from Juapong, Adidome and Accra to be stranded.

The trailer, at the time of the accident weighs about 255 tonnes with its cargo, ignoring the signage of 25 tonnes, which is erected some metres to the bridge.

The incident, which occurred at about 2200 hours on Thursday, recorded no casualties after swift intervention of some of the residents.

Mr Osborn Fenu, the District Chief Executive for North Tongu disclosed that the ill-fated bridge was designed to withstand a maximum weight of 25 tonnes, a mere fraction of the load the vehicle was carrying.

He lamented that most drivers disregard the weight restrictions on local bridges in the district and emphasized the need for adherence to safety regulations.

Mr. Fenu, however, gave the assurance that the district’s engineering team were working tirelessly with the Regional Highways Authority to reconstruct a new bridge for the continuation of socio-economic activities.

Mr Ebenezer Adegah, the North Tongu District Engineer indicated that the Sayikope Bridge was weak and needed urgent reconstruction after his team had an intensive check on it a few months ago.

He said that the attention of the Bridges Engineering Department of the Ghana Highways Authority and the Volta River Authority (VRA) were drawn to the situation, and they were ready to fund the reconstruction of the bridge prior to its recent collapse.

Mr. Adegah stated that “the police were contacted, and I hope that the driver will be engaged in further questioning for other legal actions to be taken.”

He said that awareness would be created to stop drivers and other commuters from using that route to avert any casualty.

The driver of the trailer (name unavailable) is said to be helping the Police to investigate the accident.

GNA