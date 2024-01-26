Kumasi Sofoline driver unions commend Kwadaso Municipal Assembly for massive projects

Drivers of the Kumasi Sofoline Drivers Unions in the Ashanti Region have expressed their appreciation to the authorities of the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly over what they termed as massive projects from the Assembly.

According to the drivers' unions at the Kumasi Sofoline, the Municipal Assembly under the leadership of Hon Agyenim Boateng have solved some pressing issues confronting them at the terminal.

Speaking to a section of the media in Kumasi to express their appreciation, the spokesperson for the Unions, Mr Albert Kwesi Boamah hinted that Sofoline terminal has over the years been confronted with various problems.

Mr Boamah who also doubles as the Chairman for the Sofoline Super Branch of the Ghana Private Road &; Transport Union (GPRTU) indicated that the Unions have no alternative but to appeal to the Assembly for support.

He stressed that it was through the humble appeal that the Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, Hon Agyenim Boateng and the entire staff of the Assembly approved their request.

Mr Albert Kwesi Boamah mentioned an ultra-modern toilet facility which has been completed at the terminal under the "Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT)" agreement and the employment of Zoomlion cleaners to ensure non-stop cleaning of the terminal.

Mr Boamah mentioned the reduction in armed robbery cases during nighttime. He added that the construction of disability walkways at the terminal is in the pipeline.

Chairman Boamah added that the Municipal Assembly has also built an ultra-modern police post at the Sofoline terminal and is currently awaiting commission.

To complement the gesture of the Assembly, Mr Boamah hinted that the driver unions at the Sofoline terminal have also provided five (5) waste bins for public use at the terminal to improve sanitation at the terminal.