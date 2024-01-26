Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi Sofoline driver unions commend Kwadaso Municipal Assembly for massive projects

By King Amoah || Contributor
Social News Kumasi Sofoline driver unions commend Kwadaso Municipal Assembly for massive projects
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Drivers of the Kumasi Sofoline Drivers Unions in the Ashanti Region have expressed their appreciation to the authorities of the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly over what they termed as massive projects from the Assembly.

According to the drivers' unions at the Kumasi Sofoline, the Municipal Assembly under the leadership of Hon Agyenim Boateng have solved some pressing issues confronting them at the terminal.

Speaking to a section of the media in Kumasi to express their appreciation, the spokesperson for the Unions, Mr Albert Kwesi Boamah hinted that Sofoline terminal has over the years been confronted with various problems.

Mr Boamah who also doubles as the Chairman for the Sofoline Super Branch of the Ghana Private Road &; Transport Union (GPRTU) indicated that the Unions have no alternative but to appeal to the Assembly for support.

He stressed that it was through the humble appeal that the Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, Hon Agyenim Boateng and the entire staff of the Assembly approved their request.

Mr Albert Kwesi Boamah mentioned an ultra-modern toilet facility which has been completed at the terminal under the "Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT)" agreement and the employment of Zoomlion cleaners to ensure non-stop cleaning of the terminal.

Mr Boamah mentioned the reduction in armed robbery cases during nighttime. He added that the construction of disability walkways at the terminal is in the pipeline.

Chairman Boamah added that the Municipal Assembly has also built an ultra-modern police post at the Sofoline terminal and is currently awaiting commission.

To complement the gesture of the Assembly, Mr Boamah hinted that the driver unions at the Sofoline terminal have also provided five (5) waste bins for public use at the terminal to improve sanitation at the terminal.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Major Mahama trial: Final hearing set for January 29 Major Mahama trial: Final hearing set for January 29

3 hours ago

Trailer carrying 600 bags of salt collapses Sayikope bridge, plunges into river Trailer carrying 600 bags of salt collapses Sayikope bridge, plunges into river

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama ‘Ghana has been too battered under Akufo-Addo government’ — Mahama’s Aide

3 hours ago

Former President Donald Trumpleft and President Joe Biden ‘Biden aiding and abetting massive invasion by millions of illegal migrants into...

3 hours ago

Donald Trump, a former President of the United States ‘Don't be comfortable; I’ll conduct largest deportation in history if re-elected...

3 hours ago

Gaza war: ICJ orders Israel to halt killings, denies South Africas cease-fire plea Gaza war: ICJ orders Israel to halt killings, denies South Africa’s cease-fire p...

3 hours ago

Thomson Reuters Nigeria and Cameroon bosses play charm card ahead of Cup of Nations last-16 tie

3 hours ago

VR: Fully-loaded trailer carrying salt collapses Saikope-Mepe steel bridge V/R: Fully-loaded trailer carrying salt collapses Saikope-Mepe steel bridge

4 hours ago

Bags of Russian wheat donated to Burkina Faso were displayed at an official donation ceremony in Ouagadougou. Russia has been stepping its diplomatic and military activities in western Africa. By FANNY NOARO-KABR AFP Russian wheat aid arrives in impoverished Burkina Faso

9 hours ago

Consider every road user as a mad person – NRSA Consider every road user as a “mad” person – NRSA 

Just in....
body-container-line