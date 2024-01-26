Gaza war: ICJ orders Israel to halt killings, denies South Africa’s cease-fire plea

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a landmark ruling on Friday, January 26, ordering Israel to take further measures to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza, though stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire, a Washington Post reports.

In a closely watched hearing in the Hague, the ICJ's president, Judge Joan Donoghue confirmed the court has jurisdiction over a case brought by South Africa alleging Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians.

It called on Israel to prevent the possibility of genocide by limiting civilian harm and increasing humanitarian access.

However, the court did not accede to South Africa—the plaintiff’s central request for an order forcing Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Gaza.

Legal experts, per Washington Post’s report, said there were key differences between this case and a previous ruling against Russia's invasion of Ukraine that made a ceasefire less likely.

The ruling disappointed many Palestinians, like Mohammed Mahmoud, who had hoped for stronger action.

“We find ourselves in a perplexing situation as a court decision acknowledging the possibility of genocide falls short of demanding a complete cease-fire," said the 36-year-old father of five from Gaza City as quoted in the report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the genocide claims as "outrageous" and said Israel would continue facilitating aid and battling Hamas militants.

The ICJ ordered Israel to submit a report within a month detailing compliance efforts, increasing international scrutiny.

Palestinian lawyer Diana Buttu argued this effectively demands a ceasefire: "The fact that they have to take measures to prevent genocide, that is...a cease-fire."