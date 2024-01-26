Nobody will clean your stinking nyash; you're power drunk; how dare you! – Koku Anyidoho fires Mahama

26.01.2024 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has this year heightened his scathing attack on the party flagbearer John Dramani Mahama on Friday.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, he said the former President is 'power drunk'.

This is his reaction to Mahama’s comments during a rally in the Ashanti Region where he said the party is not going to beg to join their course.

In his engagement with a huge crowd, John Dramani Mahama said the NDC train has already taken off and won’t pay attention to critics who expect to have their backside wiped.

Reacting to the comments, Samuel Koku Anyidoho said John Mahama should focus on cleaning his backside before talking about others.

“You too, nobody go clean your stinky nyash.

"You are not more human than anyone oooo!!! Clean your nyash first before thinking about the nyash of others,” the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said.

Koku Anyidoho continued, “John Dramani Mahama; I, Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, God forbid that I clean your stinking ass - how dare you insult people you have senselessly aggrieved and said they should come and clean your stinking ass and feet? You are power drunk.”

For months Samuel Koku Anyidoho has been criticising the leadership of the NDC including General Secretary Johson Asiedu Nketia and flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

He has time and again insisted that the two top officials will collapse the party.