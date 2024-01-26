Modern Ghana logo
Soldiers involved in brutalisation of Ashaiman residents should be identified and dealt with – Parliamentary Committee on Defence

26.01.2024 LISTEN

The Committee on Defence and Interior has submitted its report on the military brutalities in Ashaiman to Parliament.

In its report, the Committee said it established through its investigations that the military operation that took place at Ashaiman-Tulaku and Ashaiman-Taifa on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, was indeed sanctioned by the military high command.

The Committee said it also found out that about 247 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries causing them somatic (bodily) pain and with others traumatised.

As part of its recommendations, the Parliamentary Committee on Defence wants all the soldiers involved in the brutalisation of the people in Ashaiman to be identified and dealt with by the Ghana Armed Forces Act.

“The committee further recommends that the soldiers who indulged in the excesses associated with the operation should be identified and dealt with in accordance with sections 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105), which stipulates that: “Every person in the Armed Forces, who behaves in a cruel or disgraceful manner shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to any less punishment by this Act”.

“The Committee again recommends that the National Security Council ensures that there is collaboration and coordination among the security agencies in the country, particularly between the Armed Forces and the Police Service in the execution of their functions and duties. The committee entreats the Security Services to follow their respective mandates as provided by law,” parts of the report signed by Vice Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior, Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford said.

Meanwhile, the Committee in its report has recommended that the state should compensate all the residents in Ashaiman brutalised by the military officers.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
