Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

The state must compensate persons brutalised during military’s swoop in Ashaiman – Parliament

Headlines The state must compensate persons brutalised during militarys swoop in Ashaiman – Parliament
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior has finalised a report on the military swoop in Ashaiman in 2023.

The swoop which took place on March 7, 2023, followed the death of a soldier in the area.

During the swoop, the military brutalised civilians in Ashaiman while several properties were also destroyed.

After public outrage following the brutalities, Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior was tasked to look into the swoop.

In a report issued on Friday, January 26, the committee stressed that there is a need for persons brutalised to be compensated.

“Persons brutalised by the military in Ashaiman on 7th March 2023, who sustained various degrees of injury should be promptly and adequately compensated by the state,” parts of the report said.

It continued, “The compensation must be extended to cover those persons whose properties were destroyed in the course of the military swoop.”

In the report, Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior charged the Ghana Armed Forces leadership to educate personnel on the legal demands and consequences of subjecting civilians to such brutalities

The committee in condemning the brutalities said the excessive use of force against civilians and any form of torturous handling of civilians by the military and other security agencies must be condemned.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Steel bridge collapse deepens Mepe's woes Steel bridge collapse deepens Mepe's woes

1 hour ago

The state must compensate persons brutalised during militarys swoop in Ashaiman – Parliament The state must compensate persons brutalised during military’s swoop in Ashaiman...

1 hour ago

It'll be problematic if someone goes independent, especially now that NPP isn't popular —Nana Akomea 'beg' delegates It'll be problematic if someone goes independent, especially now that NPP isn't ...

2 hours ago

Pastor Feyi Daniels, the founder of I Reign Christian Ministry Pastor reportedly sentenced to life imprisonment over multiple sexual assaults o...

2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuorleft and Mavis Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East MP I didn't attack Cape Coast journalist; GJA should reconsider blacklisting me — H...

2 hours ago

Assin South: Young man arrested for beheading father, inflicting cutlass wounds on mother Assin South: Young man arrested for beheading father, inflicting cutlass wounds ...

2 hours ago

Manso-Nkwanta NPP Primaries: This is Obeys time – NPP Germany endorses former youth organiser Manso-Nkwanta NPP Primaries:  This is Obey’s time – NPP Germany endorses former ...

2 hours ago

A file photo of the Tema Oil Refinery TOR COPEC slams government for supporting private refineries instead of reviving col...

2 hours ago

The next NDC gov't will establish National Apprenticeship Programme to bring jobs to the youth —Mahama The next NDC gov't will establish National Apprenticeship Programme to bring job...

3 hours ago

Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, MP for Buem NPP employed NABCo to teach but using illogical Teacher Licensure Exam to cut do...

Just in....
body-container-line