The state must compensate persons brutalised during military’s swoop in Ashaiman – Parliament

Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior has finalised a report on the military swoop in Ashaiman in 2023.

The swoop which took place on March 7, 2023, followed the death of a soldier in the area.

During the swoop, the military brutalised civilians in Ashaiman while several properties were also destroyed.

After public outrage following the brutalities, Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior was tasked to look into the swoop.

In a report issued on Friday, January 26, the committee stressed that there is a need for persons brutalised to be compensated.

“Persons brutalised by the military in Ashaiman on 7th March 2023, who sustained various degrees of injury should be promptly and adequately compensated by the state,” parts of the report said.

It continued, “The compensation must be extended to cover those persons whose properties were destroyed in the course of the military swoop.”

In the report, Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior charged the Ghana Armed Forces leadership to educate personnel on the legal demands and consequences of subjecting civilians to such brutalities

The committee in condemning the brutalities said the excessive use of force against civilians and any form of torturous handling of civilians by the military and other security agencies must be condemned.