Pastor reportedly sentenced to life imprisonment over multiple sexual assaults on church members

General News Pastor Feyi Daniels, the founder of I Reign Christian Ministry
2 HOURS AGO
Pastor Feyi Daniels, the founder of I Reign Christian Ministry

Pastor Feyi Daniels, the founder of 'I Reign Christian Ministry' in Lagos State, Nigeria, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a High Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, a Nigeria-based Instablog9ja reports.

The court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, also handed down a three-year prison term for sexual assault.

The sentences will run concurrently. The court ordered that Daniels' name be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register maintained by Lagos State.

The charges against Daniels, brought by the Lagos state government, included three amended counts relating to rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault of church members.

The pastor was accused of committing these heinous acts against three individuals, both at his residence in Lekki and on the premises of his church in Ikeja.

Daniels had been remanded in prison custody on April 17, 2023, following allegations of rape made by two of his church members.

Subsequently, on May 29, 2023, a 23-year-old assistant pastor testified before the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, recounting that she had been raped twice by Daniels.

During her testimony, led by Lagos State counsel Mr. Babajide Boye, the assistant pastor revealed that she first encountered the bishop on May 28, 2018, when she attended a church program at Akungba-Akoko in Ondo State, where Daniels was preaching.

Moved by his message, she became a member of the church and eventually rose to the position of assistant pastor.

She disclosed that the man she regarded as her spiritual father, Bishop Feyi Daniels, raped her on June 21, 2020, at his residence in Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos State.

Her testimony was a crucial piece of evidence presented in court.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

