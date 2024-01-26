Assin South: Young man arrested for beheading father, inflicting cutlass wounds on mother

26.01.2024 LISTEN

A 25-year-old man has gruesomely killed his father Kwaku Manu at Assin Akrofuom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The suspect now arrested by the Police has been identified as Richard Many. He is popularly known in his town as Azonto.

According to information gathered from sources, the suspect killed and beheaded his father over the allegation that he had spiritually exchanged his prosperous destiny with that of his twin senior brother.

After taking the life of his father, he is said to have inflicted cutlass wounds on other family members who tried to intervene including his mother.

An eyewitness who stays in the same house where the incident happened narrated the incident to Adom News.

“I was asleep when my wife shouted my name. I came out only to find the man slashing his father. So, I took a stick, but he threatened to cut me and so I ran out to seek help. When I returned, police patrol cars had already arrested him,” the Eyewitness identified as Kojo disclosed.

Checks have revealed that the suspect was nearly lynched and killed. After his arrest, he is under guard by police officers at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu where he is receiving treatment.