Africa isn't a poor continent; we have 65% of land available to feed 9 billion people globally by 2030 — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized Africa's natural resources wealth and its potential to eradicate poverty, citing the continent's abundant oil, gas, minerals, ample sunlight, and 65% of arable land capable of feeding 9 billion people globally by 2030.

Speaking at the second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Peduase, President Akufo-Addo outlined Africa's economic potential, expressing optimism about the continent's future as a global powerhouse.

“Africa is not a poor continent; in fact, she is too rich to be poor. A continent that has every natural resource imaginable; oil, gas, minerals and an abundance of sunlight.

“We have some 65 percent of all arable land available to feed 9 billion people globally by 2030, and our continent is filled with the most youthful population in the world – everything we need to transform Africa into a global powerhouse of the future,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Encouraged by a private sector eager for economic cooperation, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the President emphasized the significance of economic integration for Africa's development.

Expressing his confidence in the realization of the United Africa dream, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services across the continent.

“I’m now encouraged that Africa now has a private sector that is ready, deliberate, and eager to see that the 60-year-old dream of the United Africa manifests.

“The difference perhaps, of then and today is that the focus is on an area where there can be no debate – economic integration," he said.

“How we facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services across this vast and resourceful mass of Africa is what we must devote our energies to,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

