Africa has enough resources to end poverty, feed the entire world — Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that Africa is endowed with abundant natural wealth and should no longer be considered a poor continent.

Speaking at the opening of the second Africa Prosperity Dialogues event in Peduase, Eastern Region of Ghana on Thursday, January 25, President Akufo-Addo said Africa is "blessed" with vast resources that could propel socio-economic transformation across the continent.

"We all know that Africa is blessed, Africa is not a poor continent, in fact, she is too rich to be poor. A continent that has every natural resource imaginable; oil, gas, minerals, and an abundance of sunlight," Akufo-Addo stated.

He noted that Africa has 65% of the world's remaining arable land, giving it the capacity to feed the projected global population of 9 billion people by 2030.

The continent, he noted, is also home to a youthful population that could power economic growth.

"Everything we need to transform Africa into a global powerhouse of the future," Akufo-Addo added.

To drive prosperity, Mr. Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for greater economic integration across Africa.

“How we facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services across this vast and resourceful mass Africa is what we must devote our energies to," he intimated.

Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the continent's burgeoning private sector is ready to advance the six-decade vision of a united and integrated Africa.

With a focus on trade and business, he believes Africa can now achieve the economic independence that alluded past generations of leaders.