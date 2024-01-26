Strict UK laws don’t allow museums to permanently give back looted regalia – Dr. Agyemang-Duah

Dr. Ivor Agyemang-Duah, a Ghanaian historian and advisor to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has highlighted the constraints the Manhyia Palace faced in its attempts to permanently recover stolen regalia from the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

He enumerated the strict British laws governing the two museums that do not permit them to permanently return the looted regalia to the Manhyia Palace.

The stolen regalia will be loaned to the Manhyia Palace Museum within 6 years under separate agreements.

The collections will form part of an exhibition planned to celebrate the 2024 Silver Jubilee of His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as well as commemorating the 150th anniversary of the 1873-4 Anglo-Asante war and the 100th anniversary of the return of the Asantehene Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles.

During an interview on Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Agyemang-Duah said, “The historical antecedents of that bring itself to the question you asked, the moral rights. But there is also the other side to deal with, the laws of antiquity in the UK. These are national museums governed by very strict laws. And these laws do not permit them to permanently return objects that were looted, stolen, or whatever. And so that has also been the constraining factor in all those discussions that have gone on over the last 50 years.”

He expressed satisfaction that the yet-to-be-returned regalia will boost tourism at the Manhyia Palace Museum.

“There has been a leeway that we could have these items for a maximum of 6 years and still talk around the issue of negotiations. We thought that under the circumstances, and the trinity of anniversary if we can have it for 6 years, why not? It will increase the traffic visitations at the Manhyia Palace Museum, which already has about 80,000 visitors a year.

The anticipation is that it could go to 200,000 in a year. We are talking about revenue and other logistical issues that will lead to the expansion of this. While you’re talking about the historical antecedents, moral and immoral aspects of that, you could also look at the economy,” he said.

The artefacts, he said, will inspire players in gold production.

“It’s a connection of the past and present and gives sentimental value. It will also inspire those in the craft of gold production. It will inspire them to look at other patterns and think through,” the Ghanaian historian stated.

He stated that the Manhyia Palace Museum will be temporarily shut down for renovation to create space for the display of the regalia.

“A marketing strategy is being put in place. The Museum will be closed down for a while, there may be other acquisitions coming from other places so that all these will be reorganized, and the major marketing strategy will be in place,” he said.

