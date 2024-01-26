Modern Ghana logo
26.01.2024 General News

African Court to open 2024 judicial year on February 12

By Francis Ameyibor
26.01.2024

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights will hold a solemn ceremony on February 12th to mark the opening of its 2024 Judicial Year which is expected to be graced by high-profile dignitaries across the continent as well as Tanzanian government officials.

Over 200 key human rights stakeholders, including regional and sub-regional courts, African Union organs with human rights mandates, civil societies, academicians, lawyers, and non-governmental organizations, among others, are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, African Court President, said representatives of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Tanzania are also expected to attend the colourful event.

The ceremony would start with a solemn procession of judges of the African Court at the seat of the court in Arusha.

She said the solemn ceremony is to highlight the African Court’s existence and enhance its visibility.

Lady Justice Aboud said the African Court will also host an intergenerational dialogue to engage with different cadres of legal professions to train them on the work of the Court and the forward-looking legacy and evolution of the African Court.

The African Court is composed of eleven judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union, elected in their individual capacities. It meets four times a year in ordinary sessions and may hold extra-ordinary sessions.

The Court was established pursuant to Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Protocol), which was adopted by the Member States of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in June 1998. The Protocol entered into force on January 25, 2004.

To date, of the 55 Member States of the African Union, only 34 have ratified the Protocol. Of the 34 State parties, only eight have deposited the Declaration under Article 34(6), allowing individuals and NGOs direct access to the Court.

The eight states are Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Malawi, Niger, and Tunisia.

