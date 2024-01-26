Africa's private sector stepping up to realise 60-year old dream of continental unity — Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Africa's private sector is now actively working to achieve the long-held goal of unity across the continent.

In remarks at the opening of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 in Peduase, Eastern Region on Thursday, January 25, Akufo-Addo noted the private sector's increased commitment to realizing the "60-year-old dream of a united Africa."

He stated: "I am encouraged that Africa now has a private sector that is ready, deliberate and eager to see to the 60-year-old dream of a united Africa manifest."

Akufo-Addo emphasized the need to support agriculture through sustainable practices and targeted investments in agriculture, agribusiness, and innovation.

This, he said will boost production and resilience against climate change impacts.

To fully leverage trade for prosperity, he recommended prioritizing efficient infrastructure, streamlining trade processes, promoting cross-border commerce without foreign currencies, and enabling free movement as per the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

The President hailed the organizers for convening stakeholders to promote understanding and commitment around continental market integration.

He said such platforms are key to ensuring the private sector drives the promises of the trade deal.