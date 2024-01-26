Western North Region: BCI organizes free breast cancer screening for students of Queens Girls’ SHS at Sefwi-Anwianso

26.01.2024 LISTEN

Breast Care International (BCI) has organized a seminar and free breast cancer screening for the students of Queens Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) at Sefwi Anwianso in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipal of the Western North Region.

The students were enlightened on the causes, prevention and treatment of breast cancer to enable them acquire knowledge on the disease so that they will be in a better position to be ambassadors of the deadly disease.

The event held at the premises of Queens Girls’ SHS on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, attended by women groups, queen mothers from the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipal, was to dispel negative perceptions about breast cancer among adolescent females in the area.

The program was sponsored by Teva Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with Breast Care International and Peace and Love Hospitals.

President of BCI Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, noted that the programme is targeted at the youth because they form an integral part of the nation’s workforce, hence must be educated to avoid the disease.

She said “When the children are educated on the disease, they will grow up with the knowledge to also educate their family members and neighborhoods on the disease. By this, most people’s mind will be cleared off with the mystery surrounding the disease.”

She lamented that the adoption of Western culture and lifestyle is the major cause of breast cancer and cautioned the students to desist from unhealthy habits such as smoking, excessive drinking and lack of exercise.

She encouraged the students to form “Breast Cancer Clubs” and sustain breast cancer education among their peers.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, made the participants to be aware that breast cancer is treatable and survivable when detected early and thus advised them to report early to the health facility when discover anything unusual in their breasts.

The Headmistress of Queens Girls Senior High School, Evelyn Doris Acquah, commended BCI for the education and screening programme and advised the public, especially the students to accept the education for their own good.

The Sanaahemaa of Anwiaso Traditional Council, Nana Ago-Saah, to sustain breast cancer education, said the authority will begin a robust campaign aimed at enlightening indigenes about the prevalence of the disease and its preventive measures.

According to her, mediums such as funerals, public durbar, and other meeting grounds would be used to educate residents about the deadly disease.