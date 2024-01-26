Modern Ghana logo
Disappointments, failure isn't the end of the road; focus on your goals, laughter will surely come — Best Ghanaian student in The Gambia Law School

In a remarkable achievement at the 12th call of the Gambia Law School, Keren Naa Ayikaakor Lamptey, a Ghanaian student from the GIMPA Law School, has been adjudged the Overall Best Law Student at The Gambia Law School.

Keren also clinched three additional awards for the Best Female Student, Best Student in Criminal Procedure, and Best Student in English and Legislative Drafting.

In her valedictory speech to dignitaries and fellow graduands, Keren reflected on her transformative journey, acknowledging the challenges and expressing gratitude for the support she received.

“There is a popular adage in our African culture that it takes a whole village to raise a child into prominence. I will definitely not be here without my family. To say thank you is even an understatement. Words might not be enough to show how appreciative I am,” she conveyed.

Having made a transition from Journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication) for her first degree, Keren expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her friends and colleagues on this challenging legal career path.

She offered words of encouragement to current students, urging them to persevere, be consistent, form study groups, and seek help when needed.

“I have had a fair share of disappointments along the path, but as you can testify, that is never the end of the road. Failure can be a lesson that catalyzes your growth and progress.

“Gird up your loins, do not give up. Focus on your goals and with the help of God, your moment of laughter will surely come,” she emphasised.

In her concluding remarks, Keren appealed to the management of The Gambia Law School to consider easing regulations for international students, advocating for the chance to practise law in the country where they are called to the bar.

"Inasmuch as we appreciate the opportunity offered us to study here, the package would be complete if we were permitted to practise in the land in which we are called," she expressed.

1252024115831-23041q5dcw-keren-awards

Gideon Afful Amoako
