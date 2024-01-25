FDA engage stakeholders on tobacco trade protocols

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is undertaking a nationwide education on the WHO protocol to eliminate illicit trade in tobacco and tobacco products.

The primary objective of the exercise is to empower all relevant stakeholder agencies with a comprehensive understanding of the protocol to effectively combat illicit tobacco trade.

One of such sensitization programmes took place yesterday at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region for representatives of the National Security, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Passport Office, National Investigations Bureau (NIB), Ministry of Trade, Attorney-General’s Office and traditional rulers.

Dire consequences

Taking the participants through the various Articles of the Protocol on Tobacco trade, Mavis Danso, a Principal Regulatory Officer of the FDA, said illicit trade in tobacco products has dire consequences on public health, among others.

“Illicit trade in tobacco poses a serious threat to public health as it increases the affordability and availability of tobacco products, impacting the most vulnerable. It also reduces government’s revenues, weakens security and fosters corruption and organised crime”, she explained.

Madam Mavis Danso emphasised the need for all relevant bodies to join the fight against illicit trade in tobacco products for the overall benefit of all, saying “teamwork is the key, and we should be able to share information, celebrate our successes, offer the needed assistance to each other when necessary, build trust among ourselves and together we will make a headway in this fight.”

Explaining how the FDA regulates tobacco and tobacco products, Madam Mavis Danso stated that per Ghana’s Public Health Act, it is unlawful to import electronic cigarette into the country by any means.

She said as part of measures to control the use of tobacco products, an amount of $15,000 is charged annually as the registration fee for each tobacco product by any importer while each tobacco product must bear the FDA-approved Pictorial Health Warnings with accompanying texts.

The Head of FDA for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, Madam Akua Amponsaa Owusu, noted that the stakeholder engagement programme will go a long way to harness the collective expertise and efforts of all concerned parties as well as foster a consultative and collaborative environment to “align our strategies with global priorities and leverage the support available to us.”

Systematic approach

She said the National Tobacco Control Strategy outlines a systematic approach to accelerate tobacco control in Ghana with the view to protecting present and future generations from the devastating health, social, environmental and economic consequences of tobacco use and exposure.

She added: “With a special focus on youth and low-income communities, the strategy aims at enhancing community engagement and policy implementation on tobacco control.

Touching on tobacco control and enforcement in the Bono region, Madam Amponsaa Owusu, said her outfit enforces tobacco control measures through public education, enforcement and border control.

According to her, the Product Monitoring Unit of the FDA in Sunyani conducts random swoops, media engagements, visits to hotels and guest houses and entertainment centers and public education.

She was full of praise to the media in Sunyani and other parts of the region for consistently providing airtime to the FDA to educate the public on various aspects of its work, adding that “the radio stations have been very generous to us. From Monday to Friday, FDA officials are on one radio station or the other to sensitize the public on various issues.”

The Regional FDA boss said her outfit had observed that in Bono East and Bono and Ahafo regions, some people engage in the sale of cigarette brands which are not registered for use in Ghana while others have no English labelling.

Also, she was worried about the use of shisha as a side attraction for entertainment programs and the concealment of tobacco products by traders and some minors at the inland ports.

The head of the legal department of the FDA, Mr. William K. Agbavitor took the participants through “Evidence gathering and legal prosecution.”