I’ve no plans to relocate Nigeria’s capital to Lagos — Tinubu debunk speculations

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied speculations that his administration plans to relocate Nigeria's capital from Abuja back to Lagos.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, January 24 by his Special Advisor on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President debunked the rumours, assuring Nigerians that Abuja will remain the seat of Nigeria's Federal government.

"The status of Abuja as the Federal Capital has come to stay. It is backed by law," read a portion of the statement.

"There are many parastatals that are not based in Abuja depending on their mandate. The headquarters of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for example, are in Lagos.

“In the same vein, the headquarters of National Inland Waterways Authority( NIWA) is in Lokoja, while that of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), was commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari is in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,” added the statement.

The President described the rumours as the handiwork of "dishonest ethnic and regional champions, trying to draw attention to themselves."

He said the recent relocation of some agencies back to their original bases in Lagos and other places should not be misconstrued as plans to relocate the federal capital.

"The movement of FAAN, an agency of the Aviation Ministry, to Lagos, where it was located before former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, moved it to Abuja during the last administration, does not amount to moving the Federal Capital to Lagos," the statement stressed.

The Presidency has called on well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the rumours, pointing out that the Tinubu administration remains committed to the development of all parts of the country.