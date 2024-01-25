Lambussie: MP donates dual desks to District Education Directorate

Desirous of developing the human resource base of the district through education and fully conscious of the acute shortage of furniture in almost all the basic schools in the constituency, the District Chief Executive, Hon. George Gerald Naluri, on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Lambussie constituency, has donated 173 metallic dual desks to the district education directorate for onward distribution to the basic schools across the constituency.

This, he intimated, will contribute towards the betterment of the educational system and bring about positive change in the lives of the school children.

He observed that education is the foundation on which a prosperous future is built, and it is imperative that leadership provide students with the necessary infrastructure to fuel their learning journey. The donation of these metallic dual desks, undeniably, aims to address the pressing issue of inadequate seating arrangements, ensuring that students have comfortable and conducive learning environments to thrive in.

He maintained that the provision of the desks symbolizes the MP's shared commitment to empowering school children and investing in their education. "They are a tangible representation of our collective determination to bridge the gaps in our education system and create equal opportunities for every child in our community. With these desks, he was hopeful that they would eliminate the need for students to sit on the floor to learn, enabling them to fully engage in their studies and reach their true potential," he stated.

He therefore used the opportunity to thank the Hon. Member of Parliament, Hon. Bright BALIGI, for his consistent efforts in eradicating the “No Furniture” syndrome in the district. He equally extended his deepest appreciation to the district education directorate for their invaluable support and guidance in the needs assessment of the district in achieving this feat. He disclosed that an additional 563 desks are currently being processed and will be delivered to the education directorate as soon as they are ready for use.

In his final remarks, he said education is the most powerful tool that can be given to children. By investing in infrastructure, such as these metallic dual desks, he stressed that "we are investing in their future and the future of our community."

He therefore called on all and sundry to continue working towards enhancing educational opportunities and ensuring that school children receive the best education possible.