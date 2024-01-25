Modern Ghana logo
Four firefighters injured in the line of duty after building collapses during a fierce fire incident

There has been a distressing incident at Westlands, West Legon in Accra, following the collapse of the last floor of a two-storey building on firefighters during a fierce fire incident.

The unfortunate and perilous incident, injured four (4) Firefighters from the Legon Fire Station who were the first responders.

In a press release by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), it said the incident occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 24.

Two of the four injured officers are in critical condition and on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) at Legon.

They are responding to treatment after being referred from Medifem Hospital.

Meanwhile, the other two officers who suffered minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

Since the incident, the Chief Fire Officer on Thursday morning paid a visit to the injured officers at the UGMC, Legon, and assured them of Management's full support towards their swift and complete recovery.

In its press release, the Chief Fire Officer and Management of Ghana National Fire Service extended the sympathies of the Service to the injured officers, their families, and the entire firefighting fraternity.

It assured that management has initiated an investigation into the building collapse at Westlands, with a dedicated team probing the circumstances leading to the fire incident.

“The GNFS assures the public that the Service shall continue implementing measures to enhance the safety of all firefighters, and that of the citizens,” the release from GNFS signed by Timothy Osafo-Affum, Director of Public Relations said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

