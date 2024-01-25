Modern Ghana logo
25.01.2024 Headlines

Court orders OSP to return large sums of money seized from Cecilia Dapaah to her in 72 hours

25.01.2024 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has been ordered by the court to return all the money it seized from former Sanitation Minister Madam Cecilia Dapaah to her.

This has been confirmed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, January 25, the Special Prosecutor said, "The Court ordered a return of the seized cash sums and unfreezing of the bank accounts and investments within seventy-two (72) hours.”

The order was given by the Court early on Thursday morning with the Special Prosecutor present in the Court himself.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has discontinued the procedural criminal charge against Ms. Dapaah for failure to return forms on declaration of property and income.

In addition, the Office discontinued its application that was pending before the High Court for a confirmation of the seizure and freezing orders in pursuance of the referral of the case to EOCO.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has officially transferred the investigation into the financial affairs and assets of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, along with her associates, to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO),” the Special Prosecutor said in a press release after his engagement with journalists.

In August 2023, the OSP acted by freezing Ms. Dapaah's bank accounts and confiscating $590,000 and GH$2.73 million from her residence after news of theft of a substantial amount of cash in cedis and foreign currencies went viral.

Until today, the Office has been in court to confirm the frozen bank accounts and confirm the seized monies for longer periods pending the outcome of investigations.

A portion of the inquiry was entrusted to the FBI due to allegations suggesting involvement of transfer of funds from the United States.

After nearly seven months of extensive investigation by the OSP and a parallel inquiry by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, no direct and immediate evidence of corruption has been found in the seized funds and frozen bank accounts linked to Ms. Dapaah and her associates.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

