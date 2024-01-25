Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

KBTH to hold mass burial for unclaimed, unidentified bodies

Health KBTH to hold mass burial for unclaimed, unidentified bodies
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) will hold a mass burial for all unknown and unclaimed bodies in its mortuary within the next two weeks.

A statement issued by the management of the Hospital and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the activity would help decongest the Hospital’s mortuary, currently full beyond its capacity.

The bodies, it said had been in the morgue for varying periods ranging from one to three years.

The Hospital urged families that had bodies of their relatives in the mortuary to come for them.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Blows in Akuapem South NPP over 'mafia tactics' in parliamentary primary Blows in Akuapem South NPP over 'mafia tactics' in parliamentary primary

1 hour ago

2024 elections: Mahama's victory will revive Ghana again - Opambour 2024 elections: Mahama's victory will revive Ghana again - Opambour

2 hours ago

Blackout 'scary' Mavis Hawa Koomson; stay away 'evil-minded' people around her; they're serious threat to your lives – GJA charges media houses Blackout 'scary' Mavis Hawa Koomson; stay away 'evil-minded' people around her; ...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Opambour predicts victory for Mahama Election 2024: Opambour predicts victory for Mahama

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: VRA solely responsible for mega disaster – World Bank Sanitation Specialist Akosombo dam spillage: VRA solely responsible for ‘mega disaster’ – World Bank S...

2 hours ago

Were committed to ensuring visa-free access to Africans travelling to Ghana – Akufo-Addo assures We’re committed to ensuring visa-free access to Africans travelling to Ghana – A...

2 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin supports Effutu Immigration Office with modern equipment Afenyo-Markin supports Effutu Immigration Office with modern equipment 

2 hours ago

Cheddar wont win 2024 polls – Ofosu-Dorte Cheddar won’t win 2024 polls – Ofosu-Dorte

2 hours ago

Gomoa Central: 7 NDC ward coordinators, others suspended for endorsing A Plus as parliamentary candidate Gomoa Central: 7 NDC ward coordinators, others suspended for endorsing A Plus as...

3 hours ago

Court orders OSP to return large sums of money seized from Cecilia Dapaah to her in 72 hours Court orders OSP to return large sums of money seized from Cecilia Dapaah to her...

Just in....
body-container-line