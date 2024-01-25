Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has spoken candidly about former President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as a "good soul" and a "good friend" despite their political differences.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Otchere-Darko opened up about his connection with Mr Mahama, stating that their relationship was strong until Mahama became President.

"I gave John Mahama some space when he became president," Otchere-Darko revealed during the interview.

He went on to express his admiration for Mahama as an individual, saying, "John is a friend, and I have known him for years. I liked John as a person but not necessarily as my President.”

Despite the political variance, Otchere-Darko disclosed that he still maintains communication with the former President through text messages.

"I still share text messages with President John (ex),” he said.

However, the interview also underscored Otchere-Darko's belief that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his cousin, is a superior leader compared to Mahama.