The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified its rejection of the Electoral Commission's proposal to shift the election date from December 7 to November 7.

According to the Deputy Director of Elections of the NDC, Tanko Rashid Conputer, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had strongly opposed the same proposal in 2016.

In an interview on Citi FM, Rashid Conputer raised questions about the sudden change in the NPP's stance, emphasizing that the party vehemently voted against the proposal in 2016.

"The NPP vehemently voted against the proposal in 2016. It was proposed in 2016 to change the date, and we needed a constitutional amendment.

“We needed the MPs to vote on it, and the NPP MPs voted against it, giving reasons for voting against the proposal. That is what we used for the 2020 elections. So, what we are asking now is, what has changed?" Conputer queried.

The proposal to alter the election date was brought up during the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Rashid Conputer clarified that in 2016, the EC was experimenting with the proposal, and it was a collective political suggestion from all parties.

The NPP's strong opposition at IPAC during that time forms the basis for the NDC's reluctance to support the proposed change.

He further emphasized the NDC's firm stance against the proposal, stating, "Clearly, we said we are completely against it, and we are not going to support it.

“We have made that very clear to the EC and the other parties, and this is not an issue we should be discussing right now."

NDC's Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, affirmed the party's commitment to maintaining the current date.