Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP opposed it in 2016 at IPAC; that's why we don't see the need to change it now — NDC defends decision against election date change

Headlines NPP opposed it in 2016 at IPAC; that's why we don't see the need to change it now —NDC defends decision against election date change
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified its rejection of the Electoral Commission's proposal to shift the election date from December 7 to November 7.

According to the Deputy Director of Elections of the NDC, Tanko Rashid Conputer, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had strongly opposed the same proposal in 2016.

In an interview on Citi FM, Rashid Conputer raised questions about the sudden change in the NPP's stance, emphasizing that the party vehemently voted against the proposal in 2016.

"The NPP vehemently voted against the proposal in 2016. It was proposed in 2016 to change the date, and we needed a constitutional amendment.

“We needed the MPs to vote on it, and the NPP MPs voted against it, giving reasons for voting against the proposal. That is what we used for the 2020 elections. So, what we are asking now is, what has changed?" Conputer queried.

The proposal to alter the election date was brought up during the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Rashid Conputer clarified that in 2016, the EC was experimenting with the proposal, and it was a collective political suggestion from all parties.

The NPP's strong opposition at IPAC during that time forms the basis for the NDC's reluctance to support the proposed change.

He further emphasized the NDC's firm stance against the proposal, stating, "Clearly, we said we are completely against it, and we are not going to support it.

“We have made that very clear to the EC and the other parties, and this is not an issue we should be discussing right now."

NDC's Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, affirmed the party's commitment to maintaining the current date.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama is a good soul, friend to me but I didn't like him as my president —Gabby Otchere-Darko Mahama is a good soul, friend to me but I didn't like him as my president — Gabb...

2 hours ago

NPP opposed it in 2016 at IPAC; that's why we don't see the need to change it now —NDC defends decision against election date change NPP opposed it in 2016 at IPAC; that's why we don't see the need to change it no...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu. Coup plotters: ACP Agordzo's trial was to 'gag' public officers not to complain ...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo We still love Adwoa Safo – Dome-Kwabenya NPP delegates

3 hours ago

AR: Court injuncts Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primaries A/R: Court injuncts Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primaries

3 hours ago

Blows in Akuapem South NPP over 'mafia tactics' in parliamentary primary Blows in Akuapem South NPP over 'mafia tactics' in parliamentary primary

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Mahama's victory will revive Ghana again - Opambour 2024 elections: Mahama's victory will revive Ghana again - Opambour

4 hours ago

Blackout 'scary' Mavis Hawa Koomson; stay away 'evil-minded' people around her; they're serious threat to your lives – GJA charges media houses Blackout 'scary' Mavis Hawa Koomson; stay away 'evil-minded' people around her; ...

4 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: VRA solely responsible for mega disaster – World Bank Sanitation Specialist Akosombo dam spillage: VRA solely responsible for ‘mega disaster’ – World Bank S...

4 hours ago

Gomoa Central: 7 NDC ward coordinators, others suspended for endorsing A Plus as parliamentary candidate Gomoa Central: 7 NDC ward coordinators, others suspended for endorsing A Plus as...

Just in....
body-container-line