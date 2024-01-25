Lawyer Martin Kpebu.

The trial of ACP Benjamin Agordzo, one of the accused persons in the 2021 coup plot case, has been described as politically motivated and an attack on freedom of speech by his legal representative, Martin Kpebu.

ACP Agordzo, along with the late Dr. Mac Palm and eight others, faced charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.

The High Court acquitted ACP Benjamin Agordzo on January 24, 2024.

However, six others were convicted for counts of conspiracy to commit high treason, leading to a sentence of death by hanging.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM and monitored by ModernGhana News, Martin Kpebu expressed his dissatisfaction with the trial, indicating that it was an attempt to stifle public officers from expressing their grievances about President Akufo-Addo's governance.

“It was an affront to free speech to gag public officers not to complain about President Akufo-Addo’s misgoverning.

“The very Arab Spring that he complained about was the same thing the man [ACP Agordza] was complaining about," Kpebu argued.

"Akufo-Addo had said that the Arab Spring was in Ghana; and that there was hunger, unemployment, and everything was there to show that citizens would rise up against the government so they needed to do something about it.

“So nobody tried President Akufo-Addo in opposition, why do you try ACP Agordzo for the Arab Spring?” he questioned.

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo claims his innocence by the court was not surprising to him as he knew from the onset that he would be vindicated.