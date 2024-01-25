Ken Agyapong's brother wants to unseat me because I didn't support him when wanted Bantama Chair — Asenso Boakye

Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye has finally let the cat out of the bag why Ralph Agyapong, brother of maverick politician, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong desperately wants to unseat him.

He has stated that ideally, well-performing Members of Parliament of his calibre are not supposed to be contested.

According to him, aspirant Ralph Agyapong opted to contest him all because he (Asenso Boakye) one time opposed his (Ralph) quest of becoming the Chairman of Bantama constituency.

"He wanted the Chairmanship but I said no...My reason was that the then incumbent Chairman was effective in his delivery and so there was no need to take him out of his role.

"So I did not support him...so he (Ralph) is saying that because I did not support him, he will make sure that he unseats me through every means possible," Hon. Asenso-Boakye said in his speech when he was commissioning the Ohwim-Akusu-Amanfrom police station on Wednesday, 24th January 2024.

According to the President's darling boy, Ralph Agyapong in his first ever interview said he did not even dream of contesting for the seat but was rather influenced by one Mr. Amofa Juantua (former aspirant for Bantama Chairmanship position).

As a way of executing their ill agenda, Hon. Asenso Boakye said Ralph Agyapong, Amofa Juantua and their cronies cooked up false information about him (Asenso-Boakye) to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, that all what he Asenso does at Bantama is insulting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

"What I want to tell them is that next time if they want somebody to contest me, they should bring a person who carries weight. This person (Ralph) they brought is too light for me," he said.