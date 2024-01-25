Afenyo-Markin supports Winneba SHS with 300 dormitory beds

Afenyo-Markin doing the presentation of the beds to the school

Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has generously donated approximately 300 dormitory beds to Winneba Senior High School in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

This significant contribution is part of the lawmaker's ongoing efforts to improve educational facilities and create a more comfortable learning environment for students in the Constituency.

During the donation ceremony on Monday, January 22, 2024, Mr Afenyo-Markin who doubles as Deputy Majority Leader in Ghana's Parliament expressed his unwavering commitment to the development of the Effutu Municipality for the present and future generations.

In addition to the dormitory beds, the MP highlighted his previous contributions to the Winneba SHS, including the construction of an ultra-modern assembly hall, girls' dormitory, 12-unit toilet facilities, and a six-unit classroom block.

Mr Afenyo-Markin pledged to provide laptops to all newly posted teachers at the school in the coming days, initiate the construction of a science laboratory, and supply desks, among other commitments.

Drawing from his personal experience, he shared a story of overcoming financial challenges during his secondary school days, emphasising the importance of making the most of the opportunities provided by the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He encouraged students to seize the privilege of enjoying the government's free SHS programme and assured them that he would address the challenges raised by the headmaster for a swift resolution.