24-hour economy walk: Your massive turnout has warmed my heart – Mahama thanks people of Ashanti Region

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has thanked the people of the Ashanti Region for their support during the 24-hour economy sensitisation walk.

The 24-hour sensitisation walk took place on Wednesday, 25 January 2024 to educate electorates in the region on the economic policy.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the good people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region.

“I am overwhelmed by your support and participation in the 24-hour economy sensitisation walk that took place today. It was a massive turnout, and the enthusiasm from everyone - shop owners, traders, motorists, passers-by, and residents - has warmed my heart.”

Mr Mahama also commended the people of the region for their unwavering support.

“I am humbled by your unwavering support, and I want to reassure everyone that the National Democratic Congress has the best interests of all Ghanaians at heart,” he stated.

The NDC flagbearer also pledged his commitment to seeing the policy through to ensure the progress of the Ghanaian economy.

He noted: “We are committed to implementing policies like the 24-hour economy to promote inclusive economic growth and provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.”

Mr Mahama added: “Thank you, Ashanti Region. Together, we will build the Ghana we want and ensure a better future for all.”

