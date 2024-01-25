Modern Ghana logo
‘No, I won't allow system installed and used by SML to continue’ — Akufo-Addo denies GRA’s request

Headlines
President Nana Akufo-Addo has denied a request by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to allow a revenue monitoring system installed by Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) to continue operating, despite suspending the company's contract with the GRA.

The move comes amid an ongoing audit by KPMG into SML's contract with the GRA.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier directed the suspension of SML's GRA contract and commissioned KPMG to investigate, following an investigative report by The Fourth Estate questioning SML's revenue claims.

In a letter dated January 16, GRA Commissioner-General Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah wrote to Akufo-Addo informing him of suspending SML's contract per his directive, but requesting permission to allow the monitoring system to continue running.

The GRA boss noted, "the system will continue to record data real-time until your further directive after the conclusion of the investigation."

However, in a statement issued on January 24 and signed by Presidential Communications Director Eugene Arhin, the President “denied GRA's request, and has directed that the status quo, with respect to the suspension of the performance of the contract, should remain in effect until the completion of the audit and, subsequent, submission of the audit report by KPMG."

GRA Commissioner-General Owusu-Amoah, in his letter, had argued that "the system that has been installed to enhance revenue assurance, for control purposes, and also to aid with the ongoing investigation could with your kindest permission be allowed to run."

However, Akufo-Addo has denied this request pending the outcome of the KPMG audit.

