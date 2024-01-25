New CDS Major General Oppong-Peprah to hand over CAS position to Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona

Modern Ghana logo
President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as Ghana's new Chief of Defence Staff.

He takes over from Vice Admiral Seth Amoama who is set to retire on February 1, 2024, after completing his tour of duty.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on Wednesday, January 24, the President said "it follows the imminent completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on Thursday, 1st February 2024, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama."

"President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to him for his devoted and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation," the statement added.

Major General Oppong-Peprah who has been the Chief of Army Staff will now take up his new position as CDS effective February 1, subject to consultation with the Council of State.

To replace him as Chief of Army Staff, President Akufo-Addo has nominated Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona who was until his new appointment, the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

