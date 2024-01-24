NPRA gets new CEO

24.01.2024 LISTEN

The President, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. John Kwaning Mbroh, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, (NPRA).

Mr. Mbroh, whose appointment takes effect from February 1, 2024, replaces Mr. Hayford Atta Krufi who proceeds on retirement after holding the position since 2017.

Mr. Mbroh, a management member of the NPRA and currently the Director of Standards and Compliance at the Authority for the past six years, has overseen the core mandate under Section 7 of Act 766 of 2008 and has significantly enhanced the Authority's regulation of the 3-tier pension schemes, schemes trustees, and service providers.

An official statement signed by Nana Sifa Twum, the Head of Corporate Affairs of NPRA stated.

The statement said, “Mr Mbroh is well versed in pension systems and administration and has been the Coordinator of the Authority’s Risk-Based Supervision System (RBSS) deployment, which seeks to strategically move the Authority from a compliance-based to a risk-based approach, with the development of the underlying business processes manual, the RBSS framework manual and the completion of a transitional RBS model”.

The new CEO has attended several local and international conferences on pensions and has represented the Authority at the technical committee levels of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS), the OECD Working Party on Private Pensions, the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and Ghana's Financial Stability Council (FSC).

Mr. Mbroh takes over as the CEO of the NPRA with extensive experience, having benefited from several specialised training sessions in the areas of Risk-Based Supervision of pension funds, design of pension systems, managing pensions in developing economies, alternative investments, responsible investing, Financial Technology and pension inclusion, social protection systems, retirement planning, leadership, corporate governance, among others.

Until 2018 when he joined the NPRA, he worked as a Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer, Head of the Department of Accountancy Studies and Director of the

Business Advisory Directorate of the Cape Coast Technical University between January 2006 and December 2017.

Mr. Mbroh also taught post-graduate first-year Accounting and Finance and final-year Corporate Finance at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Institute of Distance Learning and between the 2013 and 2015 academic years, he supervised 15 postgraduate dissertations.

From July 2002 to December 2005, he worked as the Accounts and Administrative Manager of a property management company, Riverside Belvedere Management Company Limited, Westminster, London.

Mr. Mbroh has widely consulted several micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the areas of business set-up, funding sources, financial management and general business management.

He has co-authored a book on financial management, published several articles and is credited with hundreds of citations in accounting, funding and financial management practices of SMEs in Ghana.

A former business student at St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, Mr. Mbroh holds a BSc in Accounting & Finance and an MSc in Finance & Accounting from the London South Bank University, London, England.

