Nigeria must take its position as the biggest economy in Africa — Tinubu declares

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to position Nigeria as the largest economy in Africa, during a meeting with the Mastercard Foundation.

The President met with Ms. Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, January 24, to discuss partnerships around creating jobs and employment opportunities for Nigerian youth.

"Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and, as such, must take its leadership of this continent very seriously," President Tinubu said.

He added that "We must give hope and assurance to our teeming youth population. God has blessed Nigeria with a vibrant youth population, ready to learn, and capable of competing in the global economy of the 21st century. Leadership is what is necessary."

Tinubu commended the Mastercard Foundation's initiative to create 10 million jobs in Nigeria, noting it aligns with his economic agenda.

"We are determined to run an inclusive government and change the dynamics and perception of this country," the President said.