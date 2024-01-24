Ghana Association of University Administrators declare strike over unsolved welfare issues

24.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike effective January 29 in response to government's failure to address their welfare concerns, according to a statement issued by the association.

"At an emergency meeting of the GAUA National Executive Committee (NEC) held on 23rd January, 2024, it was decided that following government's failure to address the myriad of problems plaguing senior administrators in the public universities, and the penchant attitude of government agencies in handling issues affecting staff of the public universities, the Association hereby declares an indefinite nationwide strike action effective Monday, 29th January, 2024," said a portion of the statement.

The statement signed by Surv. Richard Afriyie, General Secretary of GAUA noted that some of the key issues cited by GAUA include non-payment of tier-2 pension commitments by the government and continued disparities in the single spine salary structure for university administrators.

The association has also accused the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) of "apparently working to make the conditions of service of the university administrators worse off by unilaterally issuing obnoxious directives that are inimical to the wellbeing of the administrators, showing total disregard for the conditions of service and negotiation machinery, and seeking to consistently erode the benefits of the administrators to their penury."

GAUA is demanding that the government address their concerns promptly to avoid disruptions to the academic calendar at public universities.

The association expressed hope that “the smooth running of Ghana's public universities will be revered in a swift response of the government agencies to forestall disruptions in the academic calendar."