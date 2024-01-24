Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
24.01.2024 Education

Ghana Association of University Administrators declare strike over unsolved welfare issues

Ghana Association of University Administrators declare strike over unsolved welfare issues
24.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike effective January 29 in response to government's failure to address their welfare concerns, according to a statement issued by the association.

"At an emergency meeting of the GAUA National Executive Committee (NEC) held on 23rd January, 2024, it was decided that following government's failure to address the myriad of problems plaguing senior administrators in the public universities, and the penchant attitude of government agencies in handling issues affecting staff of the public universities, the Association hereby declares an indefinite nationwide strike action effective Monday, 29th January, 2024," said a portion of the statement.

The statement signed by Surv. Richard Afriyie, General Secretary of GAUA noted that some of the key issues cited by GAUA include non-payment of tier-2 pension commitments by the government and continued disparities in the single spine salary structure for university administrators.

The association has also accused the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) of "apparently working to make the conditions of service of the university administrators worse off by unilaterally issuing obnoxious directives that are inimical to the wellbeing of the administrators, showing total disregard for the conditions of service and negotiation machinery, and seeking to consistently erode the benefits of the administrators to their penury."

GAUA is demanding that the government address their concerns promptly to avoid disruptions to the academic calendar at public universities.

The association expressed hope that “the smooth running of Ghana's public universities will be revered in a swift response of the government agencies to forestall disruptions in the academic calendar."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria must take its position as the biggest economy in Africa — Tinubu declare...

1 hour ago

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, CEO of Ghana National Bank ‘Justice delayed again’ — Paa Kwesi Nduom reacts after court affirmed BoG’s revo...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo SML scandal: Akufo-Addo denies GRA’s contract continuation request; gives KPMG m...

2 hours ago

Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers; shown here are tunnel shafts used by gold miners in Koflatie, Mali, in October 2014. By Sebastien RIEUSSEC AFPFile Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

2 hours ago

Bawumia visits Estonia Bawumia visits Estonia

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watchleft and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo Alleged coup plot: ACP Dr. Agordzo, I'm happy you are a free man today — Kofi As...

2 hours ago

Unavailability of plumpy-nut affecting treatment of kwashiorkor — Nutritionist laments Unavailability of plumpy-nut affecting treatment of kwashiorkor — Nutritionist l...

2 hours ago

NDC committed to the 24-hour economy – Mahama NDC committed to the 24-hour economy – Mahama

2 hours ago

Coup plotters case: I knew I would be acquitted – ACP Agordzo Coup plotters’ case: I knew I would be acquitted – ACP Agordzo

2 hours ago

Coup plotters case: Well appeal death by hanging ruling – Lawyer Adawudu Coup plotters case: We’ll appeal death by hanging ruling – Lawyer Adawudu

Just in....
body-container-line