24.01.2024 Social News

Police Constable killed on Kwahu-Omanpe road 

24.01.2024 LISTEN

A Police Constable stationed at the Enchi District Police Command, has died in an accident on the Kwahu-Omanpe Road in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region. 

The body of the deceased, Prince Amoah, had since been deposited at the Agyapa funeral home for autopsy and preservation. 

Three personnels who survived are currently receiving treatment at the Samartex hospital in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality. 

Reports gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that the incident occurred on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, between 1200-1300 hours. 

On that faithful day, the deceased and his colleagues boarded a vehicle with registration number GP 2694 to enable them to go about their daily routine patrol duty in the Aowin Municipality. 

The report revealed that while on the journey, the vehicle they were traveling on fell from a wooden bridge and landed in a ditch between Kwahu-Omanpe. 

Some residents who witnessed the accident managed to rescue the victims and immediately rushed them to the Samartex hospital for medical attention, but Amoah passed on. 

The Police have however commenced investigations into the matter to unravel the cause of the accident. 

GNA

