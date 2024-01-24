Bantama: Asenso-Boakye boosts security as he ommissions Ohwim-Akusu-Amanfrom police station

The ultramodern Ohwim-Akusu-Amanfrom police station built by the Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye has been commissioned.

It happened on Wednesday, 24th January 2024, witnessed by Hon. Sam Pyne (Kumasi City Mayor), Nana Kwabena Bonus Panini III (Chief for Ampabame), Acting Ashanti regional Police Commander, Nana Ama Achia I (Oheneyere, Akusu), Hon. Fiifi Mensah (NPP Constituency Chairman), NPP delegates and others.

The facility adds up to two existing police stations constructed through the able facilitation of the MP; one district police head quarters at Bohyen and one at Bantama.

At the commissioning, Hon. Asenso Boakye a.k.a 'Adwumawura' underscored the move as a reflection of his untiring efforts towards enhancing security in the area.

He said he prioritized security on his development agenda for the constituency when he became MP so as to make living comfortable for residents.

As way of intensifying his support for security, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye went a step further by donating two pickup vehicles to police personnel for night patrol.

Aside security, a litany of developmental interventions executed by Hon. Asenso Boakye were highlighted at the commissioning.

Among them are construction of astro turfs, e-libraries, securing of employment opportunities for youth into reputable state and private institutions, road construction among others.

In his address, Chief for Ampabame, Nana Kwabena Bonus Panini III described the work of Hon. Asenso Boakye as the kind that deserves much appreciation.

He mentioned that through the efforts of the MP, many developmental projects have been realized in the constituency.

The Chief therefore called on NPP delegates to consider his good works and offer him the needed support by voting for him massively in the upcoming primaries.

Adding his voice, Kumasi City Mayor Hon. Sam Pyne said he is happy for having Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye as MP for Bantama constituency.

After throwing more light on some of the interventions rolled out by the MP, he urged delegates not to make a mistake by voting against him in the upcoming primaries.

"I want to work with somebody who will make my job easy for me," he emphasised.