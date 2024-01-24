Quality education for all must be Ghana's priority — Kofi Asare

On the commemoration of International Day of Education 2024, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Kofi Asare has urged Ghana to prioritise making quality education accessible to all children.

In a statement via Facebook on Wednesday, January 24, the education advocate said "Ghana must make quality, equitable education for all a priority."

Mr. Asare noted that "quality education is a human right" that can transform lives by combatting poverty, inequality and discrimination.

He added that "education promotes lasting peace by empowering learners to serve as catalysts for peace in their communities, reducing hate and violent extremism."

According to the education advocate, figures from the UN and Ghana Statistical Service show there are still millions of children missing out on school globally and domestically.

"Today, 250 million children and adolescents are out of school, according to UN. In Ghana, 1.4 million children are out of school, according to the Ghana Statistical Service," Mr. Asare stated.

He stressed that "education, when effectively shaped and implemented, becomes a long-term investment with increasing socio-economic returns."