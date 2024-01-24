Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Quality education for all must be Ghana's priority — Kofi Asare

Education Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch

On the commemoration of International Day of Education 2024, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Kofi Asare has urged Ghana to prioritise making quality education accessible to all children.

In a statement via Facebook on Wednesday, January 24, the education advocate said "Ghana must make quality, equitable education for all a priority."

Mr. Asare noted that "quality education is a human right" that can transform lives by combatting poverty, inequality and discrimination.

He added that "education promotes lasting peace by empowering learners to serve as catalysts for peace in their communities, reducing hate and violent extremism."

According to the education advocate, figures from the UN and Ghana Statistical Service show there are still millions of children missing out on school globally and domestically.

"Today, 250 million children and adolescents are out of school, according to UN. In Ghana, 1.4 million children are out of school, according to the Ghana Statistical Service," Mr. Asare stated.

He stressed that "education, when effectively shaped and implemented, becomes a long-term investment with increasing socio-economic returns."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria must take its position as the biggest economy in Africa — Tinubu declare...

2 hours ago

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, CEO of Ghana National Bank ‘Justice delayed again’ — Paa Kwesi Nduom reacts after court affirmed BoG’s revo...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo SML scandal: Akufo-Addo denies GRA’s contract continuation request; gives KPMG m...

3 hours ago

Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers; shown here are tunnel shafts used by gold miners in Koflatie, Mali, in October 2014. By Sebastien RIEUSSEC AFPFile Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

3 hours ago

Bawumia visits Estonia Bawumia visits Estonia

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watchleft and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo Alleged coup plot: ACP Dr. Agordzo, I'm happy you are a free man today — Kofi As...

3 hours ago

Unavailability of plumpy-nut affecting treatment of kwashiorkor — Nutritionist laments Unavailability of plumpy-nut affecting treatment of kwashiorkor — Nutritionist l...

3 hours ago

NDC committed to the 24-hour economy – Mahama NDC committed to the 24-hour economy – Mahama

3 hours ago

Coup plotters case: I knew I would be acquitted – ACP Agordzo Coup plotters’ case: I knew I would be acquitted – ACP Agordzo

Just in....
body-container-line