VAT on electricity will worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian — Alan Kyerematen

The introduction of value-added tax (VAT) on electricity above the basic lifeline tariff will significantly increase the cost of living for Ghanaians, independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has warned.

In a statement via X on Wednesday, January 25, Mr. Kyerematen said imposing VAT on electricity "wouldn't achieve any of the objectives" of reducing costs and creating jobs.

"In the kind of economic situation we find ourselves, every government policy, plan, or decision has to have the objective of achieving the following: Reduce the cost of living, Reduce the cost of doing business, Reduce the exchange rates, Create sustainable jobs for the youth," he said.

"Putting VAT on electricity wouldn’t achieve any of the above. It would rather worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian," Mr. Kyerematen added.

His comments come after the Finance Ministry wrote to the electricity companies ECG and NEDCo instructing them to implement VAT on electricity consumption above the basic lifeline tariff from January 1, 2024.

The ministry said VAT will remain exempt on "a supply to a dwelling of electricity up to a maximum consumption level specified for block charges for lifeline units" in line with existing laws.

However, Mr. Kyerematen said adding the new tax to electricity bills would drive up costs for households and businesses struggling with high inflation.

He proposed that his Great Transformation Plan (GTP), if implemented, would help his potential government meet its revenue and economic growth targets without imposing new taxes that hurt citizens.

