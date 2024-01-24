Modern Ghana logo
‘Don't lose hope, a better government is coming; Ghana will rise again’ — Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Dramani MahamaNDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
24.01.2024 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the people of Ashanti region and the entire Ghanaians not to lose hope.

He described his potential next NDC government as a better one that will come and alleviate the sufferings of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the ‘24-hour economy walk’ at Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital on Wednesday, January 24, the 2024 NDC flagbearer assured that the country will rise again.

“Don't lose hope, a better government is coming; Ghana will rise again,” the one-time President told the charged crowd.

Mr. Mahama is leading the 24-hour Economy Walk aimed at sensitizing the inhabitants of the Ashanti region on the policy.

He is joined by the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, members of the NDC’s National Executive, and regional executives headed by Regional Chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi.

The procession is being be held on the principal streets of the Kumasi metropolis, and attendees will finally converge at the Kumasi Jubilee Park, where speakers will address them.

The NDC flagbearer will also proceed with his Building the Ghana We Want Tour, where he will engage with various sectors of the community, including traders, organized labour, artisans, and students.

The community engagements, according to the NDC, will provide an invaluable opportunity for H.E. John Dramani Mahama to share his vision, listen to the concerns of the people, and gather feedback directly from the grassroots.

