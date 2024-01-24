Modern Ghana logo
Be responsible, judicious in utilising $600 million IMF cash – Mahama charges gov’t

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has charged President Akufo-Addo to ensure his government puts the cash received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to good use.

An amount of $600 million has been received by government from the IMF as the second tranche of the Extended Credit Facility meant to help bring Ghana out of its economic misery.

According to John Dramani Mahama, it is unlikely government will put the money to good use.

“Under normal circumstances, the release of $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the government of Ghana should provide relief to the already overburdened and suffering Ghanaian.

“It is, however, evident that Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia and NPP remain in office,” John Dramani Mahama lamented in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, January 24.

In his statement, the former President calls on government to responsibly and judiciously use the IMF money.

“Before that, I again urge the outgoing NPP government to be cautious, responsible, and judicious in utilising the IMF $600 million and other funds that may be made available to Ghana from the World Bank and other development partners,” Mahama said.

Meanwhile, the former president has ensured that he will from time to time, continue to engage the Ghanaian public about my vision to build the Ghana we want and how we will work together to create well-paying jobs through my 24-hour economy policy and other pragmatic initiatives.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

